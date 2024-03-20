Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Update

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 858,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

