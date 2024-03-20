Beldex (BDX) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $263.32 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.99 or 0.05230891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00084499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

