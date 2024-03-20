Beldex (BDX) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $263.32 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.99 or 0.05230891 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000957 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00084499 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010183 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00017577 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017744 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00017598 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004084 BTC.
Beldex Profile
Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.
