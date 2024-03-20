Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $1.16 million and $509,191.82 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

