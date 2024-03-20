BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 2,751,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,057,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,844.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,844.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,797,170 shares of company stock worth $15,550,136 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 734.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Further Reading

