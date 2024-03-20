Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.18. Bilibili shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,012,415 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bilibili by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 5,117.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 242,229 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
