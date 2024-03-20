BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect BioAtla to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

BioAtla Stock Performance

BioAtla stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,722. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 263,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 119.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 689,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Read Our Latest Report on BioAtla

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.