Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $66.40 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,331.13 billion and approximately $66.40 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67,708.38 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00602482 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00053244 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00116546 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,659,787 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.