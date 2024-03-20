Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.06 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $88,065.48 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00108953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017931 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

