Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

