Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $11.38

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.38 or 0.00017704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $182.54 million and approximately $586,418.52 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,211.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.65 or 0.00589267 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00115491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.86339141 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $605,058.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.