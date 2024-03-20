Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 4.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 6,492,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,285,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

BITF has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $801.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.71.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

