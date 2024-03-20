BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 312,661 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

