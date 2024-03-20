BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 315,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,506. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

