Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $55.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

