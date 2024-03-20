BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.53. BlackBerry shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 878,923 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.