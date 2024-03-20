BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 77,855 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,621.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,751,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,897,788.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,245,127.40.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $855,574.98.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.
  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,376.14.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $429,173.30.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $585,058.46.
  • On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40.
  • On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,091.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 100,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,496. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

