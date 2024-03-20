BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 208,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 283,977 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $11.16.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
