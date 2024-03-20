BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 208,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 283,977 shares.The stock last traded at $11.08 and had previously closed at $11.16.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after buying an additional 1,868,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 595,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 519,812 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.