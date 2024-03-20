BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:BKSY opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 637.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 6,385,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 635.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,720,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 202.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,310,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

