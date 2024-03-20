Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.