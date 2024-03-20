Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

