Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $79.28. 1,368,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,125,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 475.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

