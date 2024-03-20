Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.17

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 321157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,297,597 shares of company stock worth $140,815,973. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

