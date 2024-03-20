Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.37

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 1513787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,311,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

