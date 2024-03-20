BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases 707 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.46. 6,207,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,422,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

