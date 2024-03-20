BNB Reaches Market Cap of $77.34 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. BNB has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion and $3.05 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $517.21 or 0.00814156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,537,864 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,537,941.19031814. The last known price of BNB is 513.36649527 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2111 active market(s) with $4,007,675,659.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

