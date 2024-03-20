Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,505.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,296.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,438.13 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

