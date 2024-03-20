BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. 770,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

