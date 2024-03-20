Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 9,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE BORR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 151,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Borr Drilling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.