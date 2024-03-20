Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. 4,546,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,027,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

