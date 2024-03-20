Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 437 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 27,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 170,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 34,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,616,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

