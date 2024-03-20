Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 942 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 589,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

