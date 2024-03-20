Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $120.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

