Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,344,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,801,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 266.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.