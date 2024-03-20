Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 458 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $302.63. 1,088,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $184.89 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

