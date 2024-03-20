Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.