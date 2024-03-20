Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 817,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,446. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

