Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment comprises about 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 36.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.48. 196,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,158. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

