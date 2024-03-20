Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Plug Power by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 19,448,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,889,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

