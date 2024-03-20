Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 275,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.