Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.71. 161,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,935. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

