Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,083. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.68. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

