Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 778 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.49. The stock had a trading volume of 410,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

