Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,210.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.