Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cerus worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 60.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,713. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $41,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $41,650.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,058.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $128,368.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,516 shares of company stock worth $372,912. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

