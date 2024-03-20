Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

