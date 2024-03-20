Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes $779,000 Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 472,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 94,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 240,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $54.10.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. Research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

