Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 97,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,640. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

