Bremer Bank National Association Has $302,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 312,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

