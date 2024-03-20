Bremer Bank National Association Sells 143 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $236.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

