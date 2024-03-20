Bremer Bank National Association Sells 5,291 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. 169,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,639. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.